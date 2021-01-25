Itanagar: Stakeholders consultation for Preparation of Revised SAPCC_Arunachal Pradesh begins

ITANAGAR- The inaugural meeting on Stakeholders Consultation for preparation of Revised State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC 2.0)_Arunachal Pradesh was held at Papum Hall, D K State Convention Centre, Itanagar on 25th January 2021. A. J Kurian, PCCF (Env & CC) inaugurated the session in presence of G. Kumar, PCCF (WL & BD), Rajesh, PCCF (RE & CEO Campa), D. Dohu Robin, Director (Env & CC), representatives from IORA Ecological Solution Pvt Lmt, New Delhi and officers from line department.

The Stakeholders consultation would be held on 25th, 27th, 28th and 29th January 2021 with participants from all the line departments. In Arunachal Pradesh, the State Climate Change Cell, Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Arunachal Pradesh has engaged IORA Ecological Solutions Pvt. Ltm, New Delhi as a technical agency to support the revision of its SAPCC.

As part of the review and revision process of the Arunachal Pradesh State Action Plan on Climate Change released in 2011, stakeholder consultations need to be carried out to identify, validate and prioritize sector-specific climate risks and vulnerabilities of the State and design appropriate climate adaptation and mitigation strategies to address the risks.

The revised SAPCC will also quantify actions, corresponding financial requirements, identify probable funding sources, and implementation arrangements, while developing M&E Frameworks to track progress and provide feedback for improvement of the updated Arunachal Pradesh State Action Plan (AP SAPCC 2.0).

The AP SAPCC 2.0 is designed following the Common Guideline for Revision of State Action Plan on Climate Change issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to align with national and state government priorities and climate change concerns.

11 sectors prioritized by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to mainstream climate change adaptation and mitigation actions into the developmental planning of the State and for inclusion in Arunachal Pradesh SAPCC 2.0 are: Agriculture; Water; Forestry & Biodiversity; Habitats; Human Health; Tourism; Disaster Management; Energy; Transport; Industry; Knowledge Management.