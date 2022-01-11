Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar signs MoU with RILM

ITANAGAR- An MoU was signed between SCERT Itanagar, Department of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Rotary India Literacy Mission(RILM) for providing e-learning facilities amongst school children of the state using NCERT curriculum-based audio-visual modules in English medium, which will be beneficial for the students. The MoU has been signed with the following scope of collaboration.

Collaboration for establishing E-learning facility in the schools

Collaboration for ensuring modern multi-media teaching tools for teacher

Collaboration for conducting impact assessment of E-learning facility for the benefit of state education system.

Collaboration on any other aspect that is not mentioned but would be required for the successful implementation of the project.

For the purpose of monitoring this project, a joint committee consisting of RILM and SCERT will be formed who will meet digitally from time to time to monitor the progress and provide technical assistance as may be required by the schools.

The MoU was signed by Sachin Rana, IAS, Director, Mission Shiksha on behalf of SCERT Itanagar, Department of Education, virtually and by Kamal Sanghvi, Chairman, Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM) in the presence of Ms. Niharika Rai, Commissioner (Education), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was attended by faculties of SCERT, Itanagar, Rtn. Rajen Nani, President, Rotary Club of Sunrise Arunachal, Rtn. Dani Gamboo, Director Foundation, Rtn. Hage Mima, RCSA and others.