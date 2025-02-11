ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: APSCW condemns Elvish Yadav’s ‘racial’ remarks against Chum Darang

 Chum Darang also BREAKS Silence Over Elvish Yadav’s ‘Racist’ Remarks.

Last Updated: February 11, 2025
ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has strongly condemned “derogatory and racist” remarks made by social media influencer Elvish Yadav against former Miss Arunachal and Big Boss contestant Chum Darang.

In a letter addressed to the National Commission for Women chairperson, APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam on Monday said that the remarks were not only an insult to Darang but also to women across Northeast India.

Yadav, in a podcast with Big Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, had made fun of other contestants Darang and Karan Veer Mehra, saying, “Karan Veer ko pakka Covid tha kyuki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai? Aur Chum ke toh naam mai hi ashleelta hai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mai kiya hai. (Karan Veer must have suffered from Covid, otherwise who would like Chum? Who has such bad taste? And there is vulgarity in the name of Chum. Her name is Chum and she has worked in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ movie).”

Such behaviour and derogatory comments create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation for women from the Northeast pursuing careers in the entertainment industry, Pakam said.

The commission called for strict action against Yadav, urging authorities to address the issue in accordance with the law. She said that discriminatory behaviour contributes to the marginalisation of individuals from the region and hinders their professional aspirations.

Reiterating its commitment to advocating for the dignity and rights of women, the commission has called for stronger measures to prevent racial and sexist discrimination against individuals from the Northeast in mainstream media and public platforms.

 Chum Darang also BREAKS Silence Over Elvish Yadav’s ‘Racist’ Remarks

Chum Darang took to her Instagram stories to finally address Elvish Yadav’s controversial remarks. She wrote, “Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity, my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also disrespected.”

She further addressed her fellow North-Easterners, and urged everyone to raise their voices against racism. She said that there’s absolutely no room for racism, and that everyone deserves respect, dignity and equality. “To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let’s raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding.#NoRoomForRacism  #NotOkaywithRacism,” she added.

