Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police reaches Ranveer’s residence

Ranveer Allahbadia India’s Got Latent Controversy Updates: A team of Versova Police reaches the residence of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Ranveer, popularly known as Beer Biceps, has been embroiled in a controversy for making a remark in Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ which has sparked widespread criticism. A case has also been registered against him.

The Mumbai Police has summoned Allahbadia and Samay Raina to keep their side in front of the investigating officer. Parliament’s Standing Committee is also likely to summon Allahbadia over his vulgar joke.

The controversial episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, on which YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made crass remarks, has been taken down from YouTube after Centre’s orders, said Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a post on X.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also intervened, stating that the content violated modesty standards and may have included racist remarks against ethnic groups.

Priyank Kanoongo, an NHRC member, confirmed that the panel issued a notice to YouTube, urging them to remove the video and inform police authorities to take appropriate action.

The episode’s removal has fuelled debates over the responsibility of content creators with massive online followings and the rising trend of mature content accessible to all age groups. Despite the apology, public demand for accountability continues.

Podcaster and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has been facing severe backlash from people across the country after a video of him making a ‘crass’ joke went viral on comedian Samay Raina’s “India’s Got Latent”.

Allahbadia’s remarks led to a huge uproar and multiple FIRs were filed against him along with other influencers involved in the show.

Along with Allahbadia, Samay Raina was also accused of taking part in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions and promoting obscenity in the show. The incident raised questions about freedom of speech and how far one can take liberty of this right.

In the FIR lodged, influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina have also been named along with Allahbadia.

Amid the uproar, Allahbadia took to X to apologise for his remarks while stating that “comedy is not my forte” and “it wasn’t cool”.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” he said.