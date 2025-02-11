ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Last Updated: February 11, 2025
Arunachal: Tawang Observes Safer Internet Day with Theme 'Together for a Better Internet'

TAWANG–  In an effort to promote safe internet practices, educate users on cyber threats, and encourage responsible use of the internet, Safer Internet Day was celebrated today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang.

The event was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tawang, Kanki Darang, and witnessed the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) Tawang, Dr. DW Thongon, public leaders, heads of offices, and data entry operators.

Addressing the gathering, DC Tawang emphasized the importance of cyber awareness in today’s digital era. He highlighted how the digital revolution has made information easily accessible but also warned of the risks associated with careless internet use.

He urged parents and children to utilize technology for constructive purposes while being vigilant against cyber frauds, stressing that clicking on inauthentic links and sharing personal information online could lead to severe financial and mental distress.

SP Tawang, Dr. DW Thongon, elaborated on the rising cases of cyber fraud and emphasized the need for collective efforts in spreading cyber awareness, particularly in rural areas.

He assured that a dedicated cybercrime cell is actively working to address such issues and encouraged the public to report any suspicious online activities.

Further enriching the session, District Informatics Officer (DIO) Tawang, Pardeep Singh, conducted a PowerPoint presentation on cyber threats, cyber hygiene practices, and safe internet usage.

 He provided valuable insights on how individuals can protect themselves from online fraud and stay informed about cybersecurity resources.

The event successfully reinforced the message of responsible internet usage and the importance of cyber hygiene.

The attendees appreciated the initiative and pledged to spread awareness in their respective communities to ensure a safer digital space for all.

