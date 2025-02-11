ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: RGU Research Scholars Forum Mourns the Untimely Demise of Ph.D. Scholar Tanmoy Protim Buragohain

Hailing from Amulapatty, Naharkatia, Dibrugarh, Assam, Tanmoy was the only son of Mr. Surjya Buragohain and Mrs. Kanaklata Buragohain.

Last Updated: February 11, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR- The Research Scholar Forum, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Tanmoy Protim Buragohain, a dedicated Ph.D. scholar from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Mr. Buragohain, who enrolled in 2022, passed away due to a brain stroke in the early hours of February 9, 2025, at 2 AM at Dibrugarh Medical College, Assam.

His passing is an irreparable loss not only to his family but also to the entire academic and research community.

He was known for his dedication to research, academic excellence, and passion for innovation in the field of computer science.

On behalf of Rajiv Gandhi University, the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) we extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, and colleagues. His untimely departure leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find the strength to cope with this tragic loss.

