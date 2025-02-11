Arunachal University of Studies Hosts 9th Convocation Ceremony

NAMSAI- The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) hosted its 9th Convocation Ceremony here in Namsai today. The ceremony commenced with an address by Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. S. Hernwal, who extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates.

He reiterated the university’s commitment to excellence in education and research, urging students to uphold the values of knowledge, integrity, and service as they step into their professional lives.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, delivered the presidential speech in which he mentioned the transformative role of higher education in shaping the state’s future. He reflected on the university’s growth since its humble beginnings in 2012 and praised its advanced infrastructure and diverse course offerings. He encouraged graduates to apply their knowledge and skills for the betterment of society and the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Guest of Honour, Zingnu Namchoom, commended the graduating students and lauded AUS for its commitment to academic excellence. He urged students to continue their journey of learning and innovation.

Kamal Lochan, Chancellor of AUS, expressed gratitude to Dr. Chowna Mein, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and other distinguished guests. He congratulated the students, emphasizing their role as ambassadors of knowledge and encouraging them to make meaningful contributions to the state, nation, and beyond.

Dr. Ashwani Lochan, President of the World Education Mission, reflected on the university’s progress and contributions to education. He underscored the importance of perseverance, adaptability, and ethical leadership in today’s evolving world.

Pro-Chancellor and MD, Vishva Lochan, motivated graduates to continue their hard work and dedication in pursuit of their goals.

Sunil Deodhar, a social reformer and founder of My Home India Foundation, expressed his gratitude for the honour and shared insights on leadership and nation-building.

Dr. Rajani Kant, a Padma Shree Awardee recognized for his work in Geographic Indications (GI), expressed appreciation for the accolade and spoke on the evolving educational, social, and cultural landscape.

Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) was conferred upon Shri Sunil Deodhar and Dr. Rajani Kant in recognition of their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Former MP of the National Assembly of Bhutan, Dupthob Yangstep, extended his congratulations to the AUS graduates on their achievement.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Divyanshu Goel, Registrar, AUS, who expressed appreciation to the dignitaries, faculty, students, and the organizing committee for their efforts in making the convocation a resounding success.

Among the notable attendees were CR Khampa, DC Namsai, S. Thinley, SP Namsai, Prof. Ajeya Jha, Senior Professor at AUS, renowned mountaineer and Padma Shree awardee Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa, and National Teacher Awardee 2024, Ms. Jyoti Panka.

More than 1,800 students graduated, with 747 attending the ceremony, including 18 Ph.D. graduates and 53 Gold Medallists.