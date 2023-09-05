Arunachal: Governor reviews Rajya Sainik Board

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) reviewed the organization and functioning of Rajya Sainik Board, State Unit at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th September 2023.

The Governor, who is President of the Rajya Sainik Board emphasized on redressal of queries related to the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and the families of deceased service personnel. He particularly focused on utilization of the disciplined and trained people coming from armed forces in the service of the State.

The Governor underscored the significance of various welfare schemes designed to improve the quality of life for Ex-Servicemen residing in Arunachal Pradesh. He advised the members to streamline various avenues for employment for the Ex-Servicemen and their wards.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to all participants for their dedication and contributions towards the betterment of the lives of Ex-Servicemen in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the State remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance the quality of life for those who have selflessly served the nation, and further efforts will be made to strengthen the existing welfare schemes.

Air Commodore R D Mosabi (Retd), the Director cum Secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, presented a comprehensive briefing to the esteemed gathering, providing insights into the progress and effective implementation of various schemes for Ex-Servicemen and their families.

The meeting served as a forum for constructive discussions and deliberations, with the Governor reaffirming the State’s commitment to the well-being of Ex-Servicemen and their families. One of the key areas discussed during the meeting was the reservations for Ex-Servicemen in recruitment processes, which play a significant role in ensuring employment opportunities for veterans who have served the nation with dedication and valour.

Principal Secretary (Home) Shri Kaling Tayeng, Commissioners and Secretaries of Urban Development, Education, finance, Housing, Administrative Reforms, and State Selection boards attended the meeting.