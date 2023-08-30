Arunachal: Governor participates in ‘Sewa Aapke Dwar’ programme at Jayang Bagang Village

SEPPA- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the one of the flagship programmes of the State, ‘Sewa Aapke Dwar’ at Jayang Bagang Village, one of the villages selected under Vibrant Village Programme on 29th August 2023. 1018 villagers benefited from the daylong programme.

The Governor, who visited the stalls, installed by the departments for the ‘Sewa Aapke Dwar’ programme, emphatically directed the officials to ensure that all the flagship programmes and schemes of the State and Central Governments are made available to the people and they benefit from it. He also distributed farm equipment to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the Vibrant Village Programme to secure the borders and take the development to the last village. All provisions and requirements to develop the remote areas will be provided under the programme. He urged the people to make the mission successful by participating and facilitating the targeted people to avail benefits from the programmes.

The Governor emphasized on the need for better road communication and bank facilities in the vibrant villages. He asked the officials to develop the vibrant villages as model villages.

The Governor, while sharing his concern of cases of cancer and tuberculosis amongst the rural population called on the people to join hands in its eradication. He said that State and Central Governments are committed to get rid of Cancer and tuberculosis.

Expressing his deep concern about the drug addiction amongst the youth, the Governor said that it is afflicting the whole generation. He appealed to the Gaon Burahs, Panchayat leaders, parents and guardians to eradicate drug menace in the society.

The Governor said that the youth of the State have huge potential for games and sports activities, like football, volleyball and archery. He said that grounds and training centers for physical activities must be made available to the youth.

Local MLA Haying Mangfi, Arunachal Pradesh state Medicinal Plant Board Chairperson Smt Kariya Bagang, East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom, Heads of Department of East Kameng District and people of Chayang Tajo administrative circle were present programme.