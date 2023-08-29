Arunachal: 30 meters high mast flag hoisting ceremony held at NERIST

ITANAGAR- The 29th of August 2023 is marked as a Historic Day for NERIST as the Director NERIST, Prof. Narendranath S inaugurated a 30-meter-high mast National Flag, in the South Campus of the NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh to honor the Nation and its Freedom Fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the outset, Dr. M. K. Camder, the Registrar while addressing the gathering, briefed about the importance and necessity for the installation of a high mast national flag at academic premises by filling to the guidelines of the UGC.

National Sports Day 2023: RGU pays homage to ‘hockey wizard’ major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

The Institute, employees including Deans HoDs, HoSs, NERIST officials, faculty members, staff members, and students were gathered to witness the ceremony. There were events demonstrated by the NCC and the NSS wing of the Institute followed by sweet distribution.

The Director, NERIST after hoisting the flag stated that he was overwhelmed by such a warm welcome and huge congregation to honor the national flag at the NERIST campus. He mentioned that the success of Chandrayaan-3 is a great history created by the experts and scientists of India.

Sino-India Conflict: China’s Latest Edition Map Includes Disputed Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin

Our nation is achieving new heights, the Indian flag is hoisting not only inside the country but also on world platforms and on the Moon. He added that tricolor should be the first, and each student and employee must start the day’s work by saluting the flag and must put all efforts into the progress of the nation.

He encouraged the students by congratulating the NERIST alumnus who played a crucial role in the success of the Chandrayan-3 and added that students from this region must contribute significantly to the development and achievements of the nation.