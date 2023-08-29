Sino-India Conflict: China’s Latest Edition Map Includes Disputed Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin

NEW DELHI- In the latest development amid the long-standing Sino-India border dispute, China on Monday officially released the 2023 edition of its “standard map” where the disputed areas including Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea are all included within the Chinese territory.

Surprisingly, the development came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi-Jinping’s concersation on the sidelines of the 15th edition of BRICS Summit in South Africa where the two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and deescalation to restore normal relationship between the two warring countries.

According to the state-run Global Times, “The 2023 edition of China’s standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources.”

“This map is compiled based on the drawing method of the national boundaries of China and various countries in the world,” the post said.

India has repeatedly told China that “Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

Map includes Taiwan, South China Sea as well

The map also incorporated China’s claims over the estranged island of Taiwan and the nine-dash line claiming a large part of the South China Sea.

China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland and its integration with the mainland is part of a vowed objective of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea areas.

