Arunachal: AP University authority inspected the Academic Building

PASIGHAT- The Arunachal Pradesh University ( APU ) Registrar, Narmi Darang, along with contractors and JE PWD, University State Officer, Dr. Tagam Dabi and University Public Information Officer, Dr. Yab Rajiv Camder inspected the under construction Academic building on the university on 9 May 2024.

After the inspection a meeting was also held at Registrar office and discussed various issues. During the meeting, Narami Darang told the contractors and JE PWD to complete the academic building construction by 30 June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

He also informed them that the academic building will be inaugurated by the Chancellor and, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik by July 2024, as the University’s next academic session will start in August month. Further, he also told them that the University needs 10 days (approx.) for the preparation for the inaugural programme.

The contractors and the JE PWD positively assured that the construction of the academic building will be completed by June month and the same will be handed over to the university.

After the meeting, Narmi Darang along with Dr. Tagam Dabi and Dr. Yab Rajiv Camder inspected the academic building and instructed the contractors and JE PWD to alter some switchboard fittings location of the classroom.

Also Read- Protest continue against illegal appointments in PHED & WS dept

During the inspections of the academic building, it has been found that 70 per cent of work has been completed. However, the contractors and JE PWD assured that 30 per cent of the work will be completed by June month positively.

Further, the next inspection of the academic building has been designated on 31 May 2024.