Itanagar: IMC team left for Goa, to visit Solid Waste Management Plants

ITANAGAR- Team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) led by Mayor Tame Phassang today left for Goa, to visit the Solid Waste Management Plants as per its Capacity Building Tour Programme.

During the two-day Capacity Building Tour Programme from 21 to 22 March next, the team will visit North Goa-Municipal Solid Waste Management Plant and South Goa Municipal Waste Management Plant, as well as also hold meeting with the officials related to the technology to manage solid waste, informed Mayor Tame Phassang.

He also added that the Solid Waste Management Plant of Goa is one of the best systems in the country, moreover, the population of Goa is almost equal to Arunachal and the per day waste is also equal, so to learn about the management and technology team has decided to visit plants on the invitation of the officials from Gao Municipal Corporation, added Mayor.

The SWMP of the IMC is also on the process, so we have decided to visit and get first-hand information about the modalities and technology; however, it is the public who can help us to keep the city clean. Unless we won’t take the responsibility, it will be difficult to bring changes, he reiterated.

Mayor further informed that soon IMC is going to introduce more technology for cleanliness like Road Sweeping vehicles, for which demand has been already placed to buy the vehicles.

Along with the Mayor, six corporators, Commissioner-IMC Likha Teji and other officials have accompanied in the Capacity Building Tour Programme.