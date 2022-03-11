ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates ‘Destitute Home Building’

March 11, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Mayor ,Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) -Tame Phassang inaugurated the newly constructed  ‘Destitute Home Building’  here at  Deepak Nabam Living Home, Senki Park on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor informed that ‘during his visit to the Deepak Nabam Living Home on last Christmas, and observing the selfless service for the destitute people by  Deepak Nabam he assured to dedicated a building for the inmates. Today, am very happy that within a short duration they have constructed a beautiful building with five rooms, which will help in accommodating atlaest 10 inmates in it, he added.

While responding to the query, Phassang stated ‘besides our regular duties, IMC has dedicated this building for the humanitarian service rendered by the Deepak Nabam Living Home, while assuring to extend more helps in days to come. Further, he also appealed to the denizens to come forward and help the organization in any form.

Related Articles

Expressing his gratitude to the Mayor and IMC, Chairman-DNLH, Deepak Nabam informed that due to increasing numbers of inmates it was very difficult to accommodate them, however with the new building constructed with the help of the Mayor and IMC team,  will give bit repose. Stating that, he also informed that, Water facilitates has been also initiated after the assurance of the Mayor.

Nabam informed that there are more than 230 inmates from different states even from Nepal in the home; However, numbers are increasing every day. We hope that, as assured by the state government, Grant in Aid, as well as infrastructure development, will be provided to the destitute people, he stated.

Along with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor-Biri Basang, Commissioner-IMC Likha Teji , Corporator Tarh Achak, Corporator- Gyamar Taj and others  attended the event .

