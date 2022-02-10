ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor and team jointly inspect NH-415 (B&C)

Expressing resentment over the delay of the project, Mayor urged the government to Blacklist those Firms who are unable to work despite winning the Bid and making intentional delays.

February 10, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang today urged the construction authority of National Highway-415 Package B & C to expedite the construction process without further delay.

Phassang, while participating in the joint inspection of  NH-415 (B&C) with Techi Kaso,  MLA Itanagar, Talo Potom DC- ICR,  EE Highway, EE PHED, Circle officers, DFO and other related officers of the line department advised the official to maintain a proper vigil on the construction process. “Now we don’t have any hurdles of compensation or other issues ‘so the construction authority should start the work as per the DPR’ he added.

Expressing resentment over the delay of the project, Mayor urged the government to Blacklist those Firms who are unable to work despite winning the Bid and making intentional delays. Denizens want god road, and the tender has been completed, work has been assigned but till date, there is no progress in the ground ‘he stated.

Also Read-  IMC Mayor inspects ongoing construction of SWM Plant

Phassang also asserted that Change in DPR, or new design after completion of the tender process and transferring the main contract to the Sub-contractor could be another reason for the delay, so he advised the construction agency to avoid such move that may cause further delay of the project.

 He also urged the state government to call the authority of the main Bidder (Contractor) ARSS Infrastructure Project Limited and M/S Goodwill-Shivam of both the package to attend the high-level meeting to be held in next week.

Also Read-  IMC Mayor urges CM to enhance funds for SWM

Executive Engineer Highway Division (PWD) Nirjuli- Bini Pelen informed that the constructions process will be started from Monday next (14th Feb) as all the hindrances have been cleared as of now. He also informed that renovation of the road is also started from Naharlagun to Nirjuli.

Earlier, DC Talo Potom informed that after the tender process administration or government cannot interfere in the technical part of the work, however, they will take proper vigil on the project so that work would continue smoothly as per the DPR.

