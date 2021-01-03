LEKHI: The Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh condole the death of Late Taniyang Ningee who passed away recently was the State Secretary of Seva Bharati and was associated with several social welfare activities.

The condolence programme was held at Seva Dham here at Lekhi where people paid floral tribute for eternal peace of departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Education and cultural affairs Minister Taba Tedir said, Late Ningee was a sincere officers, he was serving as Section Officer working at RGU and was also a dedicated social worker who served in different capacities as former General Secretary NIFCS, former State Joint Secretary of RSS, who was a role model as a social worker for our remotest state.

The Kalyan Ashram’s Sandeep kavishwar briefed Late Ningee’s selfless activities during his lifetime who was truly the personification of simplicity and dedication.

In a separate condolence message the State Chief Minister Pema Khandu has written, “Leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection on Late Ningee by people and his soul will remain immortal.”

Mama Natung, Minister Sports and Youth Affairs in his condolence message said, “Late Ningee was a noble social worker who always stood for society and nation whose loss will be irreparable.”

The meeting was concluded by observing silence and offering floral tributes for the immortal soul of Late Ningee.

The condolence meeting was attended by Taba Tedir, Minister, Education and DIA, Tayak Goi, Chairman Biodiversity board, Sandeep Kavishwar, Northeast Organising Secretary, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Nidho Sakter, State Secretary, RSS, Tarh Domte, Vice President, Seva Bharati and also, the family members of Late Ningee, along with members and sympathisers of Seva Bharati and common public from different walks of life.