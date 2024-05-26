Arunachal: DRDO Chairman inaugurates R&D Centre at Changbu in Tawang

TAWANG- Dr Samir V. Kamat, Chairman DRDO inaugurated R&D Centre at Defence Research Laboratory at Changbu in the Tawang district on Sunday.

Dr Samir V. Kamat, the Secretary to Govt of India, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with Dr. U.K. Singh, Director General of Life Sciences at DRDO Headquarters, and Dr. D.V. Kamboj, Director of the Defence Research Laboratory Tezpur, alongside other senior officers and scientists of DRDO, undertook a three day official visit to Tezpur and Tawang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

During this visit, the Chairman inaugurated a new R&D Centre at Defence Research Laboratory at Changbu in the Tawang district. Prior to this, he engaged in discussions with senior officers of Indian Army and paramilitary forces at Tezpur, Tenga, and other military stations enroute to Tawang from Tezpur.

The Chairman and other DRDO officials also visited forward locations of Tawang towards the Indo-Tibet border, interacting with Jawans and officers.

Also Read- Indian Army joins locals for Buddha Purnima at Taktsang Gompa in Tawang

Discussions revolved around various topics related to soldier support by the Defence Research Laboratory and DRDO with Commanders of Tawang and East Tawang brigades and officers from district administration.

As part of their itinerary, the visiting officers paid homage at the Tawang monastery, offering prayers before departing back to the headquarters.