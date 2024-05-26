ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DRDO Chairman inaugurates R&D Centre at Changbu in Tawang

The Chairman and other DRDO officials also visited forward locations of Tawang towards the Indo-Tibet border, interacting with Jawans and officers.

Last Updated: May 26, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: DRDO Chairman inaugurates R&D Centre at Changbu in Tawang

TAWANG-  Dr Samir V. Kamat,  Chairman DRDO inaugurated R&D Centre at Defence Research Laboratory at Changbu in the Tawang district on Sunday.

Dr Samir V. Kamat, the Secretary to Govt of India, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with Dr. U.K. Singh, Director General of Life Sciences at DRDO Headquarters, and Dr. D.V. Kamboj, Director of the Defence Research Laboratory Tezpur, alongside other senior officers and scientists of DRDO, undertook a three day official visit to Tezpur and Tawang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

During this visit, the Chairman inaugurated a new R&D Centre at Defence Research Laboratory at Changbu in the Tawang district. Prior to this, he engaged in discussions with senior officers of Indian Army and paramilitary forces at Tezpur, Tenga, and other military stations enroute to Tawang from Tezpur.

Related Articles

The Chairman and other DRDO officials also visited forward locations of Tawang towards the Indo-Tibet border, interacting with Jawans and officers.

Also Read- Indian Army joins locals for Buddha Purnima at Taktsang Gompa in Tawang

Discussions revolved around various topics related to soldier support by the Defence Research Laboratory and DRDO with Commanders of Tawang and East Tawang brigades and officers from district administration.

As part of their itinerary, the visiting officers paid homage at the Tawang monastery, offering prayers before departing back to the headquarters.

Tags
Last Updated: May 26, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Himalayan University organises Webinar on “Contours of India’s Relation with the East, Central and West Asia in 21st Century”

Arunachal: Himalayan University organises Webinar on “Contours of India’s Relation with the East, Central and West Asia in 21st Century”

Arunachal: International Museum Day Celebrated at the RIWATCH Museum

Arunachal: International Museum Day Celebrated at the RIWATCH Museum

Arunachal: SIC raids PHE&WS SE office, seizes ‘incriminating’ materials

Arunachal: SIC raids PHE&WS SE office, seizes ‘incriminating’ materials

Arunachal: Emergency Helpline Number Launched for Puroik Community in East Kameng

Arunachal: Emergency Helpline Number Launched for Puroik Community in East Kameng

Arunachal: Four ZPMs from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Dist. disqualified

Arunachal: Four ZPMs from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Dist. disqualified

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted workshop on “Educational Opportunities in USA”

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted workshop on “Educational Opportunities in USA”

Arunachal: State Govt orders cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE&WS dept

Arunachal: State Govt orders cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE&WS dept

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA discussed monsoon preparedness

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA discussed monsoon preparedness

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

Arunachal: AAPSU ask official to clarify on illegal appointment in PHE&WS dept at Changlang and Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button