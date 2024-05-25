Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Three More Drug Peddlers

ITANAGAR- As part of the ongoing campaign against the drug menace under the banner of Operation Dawn, the Naharlagun Police arrested three drug peddlers from Itanagar Capital region ( ICR ) on Friday, informed Mihin Gambo, SP Naharlagun.

The ICR Naharlagun police, under the supervision of SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang, arrested three more hardcore drug peddlers from the ICR on 24.05.2024.

On 24.05.2024, the Banderdewa Police, led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, SI Koj Tada, and their team, acting on an input regarding the movement of a drug peddler, intercepted a suspect on a motorcycle coming from Assam at Banderdewa.

Upon a personal search, the police team recovered two soap cases containing suspected contraband drugs, heroin, weighing approximately 22.1 grams, which is considered a commercial quantity.

The individual was later identified as Mr. Debnath Mili (25), a resident of Lakhimpur , Assam. His motorcycle was seized for transporting the illicit drugs and a criminal case under NDPS Act has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station.

In a another separate incident on 24.05.2024, a team led by Inspector K Dev, OC Naharlagun, SI N Rama, and their team from Naharlagun PS, arrested two habitual drug peddlers from Papu Nallah, identified as Sh. Tabe Nguri (24), Manek Liruk (23) both from Raga, Kamle District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The police recovered 320 empty vials, 3 vials containing suspected contraband drugs, and a soap case from their possession. They have been arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No 55/24 U/S 21(B), 25/27/29 of the NDPS Act.

Earlier, in the same case, two other peddlers, including one woman, had already been arrested by Naharlagun Police for possessing a commercial quantity of contraband drugs.