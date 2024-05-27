Arunachal: Drug Peddler Nabbed In Tarajuli with 22.06 grams heroin

ITANAGAR- Continuing the war on drugs, Banderdewa police today seized 22.06 grams of heroin and arrested a drug peddler in connection with the seizure in Tarajuli, informed Mihin Gambo, SP, Naharlagun.

In ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in ICR Naharlagun under Operation Dawn, the Banderdewa police team, led by Insp Kipa Hamak, OC Banderdewa, SI Koj Tada, and his team, acting on information about a movement of drug peddler near the Assam border, successfully apprehended an individual from Tarajuli area under Banderdewa PS on Monday.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Mr Diljan Pegu (23), resident of Bhipuria, District Lakhimpur, Assam.

The police team recovered commercial quantity of suspected contraband drug heroin, weighing approximately 22.06 gm from his possession.

A criminal case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station.

Operation Dawn was carried out under the close supervision of SP ICR Naharlagun Sh Mihin Gambo and SDPO Naharlagun Sh Paul Jerang.