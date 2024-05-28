Weather Alert : IMD issues Red alert for Arunachal Pradesh

Weather Alert in Arunachal Pradesh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh for the next two days as thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall have been predicted in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places of Papum Pare and West Kameng districts, and thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall in isolated places in East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

It has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts during the period.

Thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall are also likely to occur in Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Lohit, East Kameng, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, West Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts on May 29 and 30, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides, leading to temporary road blockages, and flashfloods that may cause damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable infrastructures, the IMD has cautioned and advised people to avoid going to landslide-prone areas.