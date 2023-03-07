Arunachal: Rally against ‘Null and Void’ demand of PAJSC

ITANAGAR- The parents and well-wishers whose candidates are going to get affected out of the null & void demand of PAJSC, took out a mass peace rally in Itanagar on Tuesday.

The rally was started from Akashdeep to Tennis court . Parents and well-wishers who took part in the rally said that “ our demand is justice, every individual should get the justice, and no innocent should be punished, CBI should be investigate fair and speedy investigation on question paper leak case”. They said.

The rally was organsied in a bid to protest against the proposed null & void declaration of APPSC exams from 2014 to till date as accepted by the state government after the recent demands made from the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC),

Parents who are taking part in this rally, said that “We all as parents have been supporting the genuine demands of all the aggrieved candidates for punishment of all those who are involved in the APPSC paper leakage case. But after bringing the issue of declaring the entire examination of APPSC as null & void by APJSC, we parents are now divided and we are completely against the null & void demands of APJSC. Such demands if proceed, will throw out and render several unemployed which will not only affect those genuine candidates, but also it will affect the future generation of those affected candidates” .

Meanwhile, It may be mentioned that the state government on February 18 after a meeting with the PAJSC, had informed the latter’s demand for declaring null and void the APPSC exams from 2014-2022, has been sent to the APPSC, since according to the government it is the competent authority.