Twitter down for some users globally– Downdetector

Twitter’s services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Microblogging platform Twitter reportedly suffered a technical snag with netizens complaining of having encountered broken links.

According to DownDetector, there were 1,093 complaints from Indian users till 10 pm. However, there were more than 8,000 reports of issues with Twitter from users in United States.

The message showing like this-

So many Tweets on ICC Tech websites are also not working.

