ADVERTISMENT
International

Twitter down for some users globally– Downdetector

According to DownDetector, there were 1,093 complaints from Indian users till 10 pm.

Last Updated: March 6, 2023
Less than a minute

Twitter’s services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Microblogging platform Twitter reportedly suffered a technical snag with netizens complaining of having encountered broken links.

According to DownDetector, there were 1,093 complaints from Indian users till 10 pm. However, there were more than 8,000 reports of issues with Twitter from users in United States.

The message showing like this-

Related Articles

So many Tweets on ICC Tech websites are also not working.

Is you are also witnessing the same, then share your experiences in comment box .

Tags
Last Updated: March 6, 2023
Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

DHL cargo jet splits in two after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica

DHL cargo jet splits in two after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Govt imposes 36-hour Nationwide curfew

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Govt imposes 36-hour Nationwide curfew

Plane Carrying 132 people Crashes In China

Plane Carrying 132 people Crashes In China

Where the Flying Car is still a dream in many countries, but a company in Slovakia, Europe has invented the flying car. This flying car has been named Air Car.

Flying Car takes to the skies of Slovakia-Watch Video

Britain Woman made over 10 Lakh Rupee selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

Britain Woman made over 10 Lakh Rupee selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: here are all details

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: here are all details

IHU, the new strain of Coronavirus found in France

IHU, the new strain of Coronavirus found in France

Suicide attacks in Afghanistan Mosque, 100 dead, wounded

Suicide attacks in Afghanistan Mosque, 100 dead, wounded

VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

UK Fuel Crisis Viral Video: Man Rides Horse To Petrol Station

UK Fuel Crisis Viral Video: Man Rides Horse To Petrol Station

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button