Suicide attacks in Afghanistan Mosque, 100 dead, wounded

KABUL— A blast went off Friday at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, The Associated Press reported citing a Taliban police official.

Citing initial findings, Matiullah Rohani, director of culture and information in Kunduz, has said that the explosion in the Shiite mosque was a suicide attack, reported news agency AFP. While no group yet has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Islamic State has a long history of targeting Shiite Muslims and has claimed similar recent atrocities.

The blast occurred at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque during a Friday noon prayer service, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when the mosques are typically crowded. Photos and videos from the scene showed the stairs at the entrance of the mosque was covered in blood as rescuers were trying to carry a body to the ambulance. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had initially said that an unknown number of “Shiite compatriots” were killed or injured. ( with input from national/international media )