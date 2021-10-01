ADVERTISEMENT

UK Fuel Crisis Viral Video: Man Rides Horse To Petrol Station in west London- British petrol stations are still seeing unprecedented demand with more than two thousand pumps still dry on Thursday amid the country’s fuel crisis, according to news agency Reuters.

In a chaotic week where fights broke out at gas stations and people filled up old water bottles with petrol, one man was filmed riding up to a petrol station on a horse. Gus Lee-Dolphin found an old-school solution to the fuel crisis and turned heads as he rode up to a Shell petrol pump on horseback in west London, reports the Independent.

Footage that has gone viral online shows the prankster riding a chestnut horse to mock drivers waiting in long queues to get fuel.

The video, which Gus shared on Instagram yesterday, went viral after it was reposted by a popular Instagram meme page.

