VIRAL VIDEO LIVE CAPTURED: 8-storey building collapses in Shimla

SHIMLA- A landslide triggered by recent rains has led to the collapse of an 8-storey building in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. No loss of life has been reported in the incident, because the building was vacated by the local administration only hours before it came crashing down to the ground.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident of the building collapse is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Watch the video to know more about the story.

The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the property as soon as possible 15 days ago. Some families, however, has insisted on staying as they did not believe warnings about the building’s potential collapse.