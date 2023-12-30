VIRAL- Papa Ki Pari’s Stunt, Video goes viral : you all know that on the internet, netizens call such girls as “Papa ki Pari” whose videos always went viral.

Recently, another papa ki pari has come in headlines, whose video is going viral these days. And people are also giving their feedback enthusiastically.

Viral Video of a Girl dances on road during traffic halt

In this viral video, a girl is seen doing stunts on a bicycle on a road. This stunt of the girl looks very dangerous. You can see that she is lifting the front wheel of the bicycle and riding it. In between, she is placing both her feet on the handle. She is also shooting sparks from the bicycle. Many times it seems that her bicycle will collide with the vehicles coming from the opposite direction, but due to her magic she manages to escape.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user named @dipti_patar143. Till the time of writing this news video, more than 5 million people have watched this video and more than 1 lakh people have also liked it.

After watching the video, many people have also given their reactions. Some people encouraged the girl while some called this stunt of the girl very dangerous. While many people said that they were waiting for the girl in the video to fall.

Viral Video of Speeding biker crashes as stunt goes wrong

Meanwhile, In this era of social media, people do anything to become famous, people are even ready to risk their lives for it. Many people do not desist from risking their lives and doing dangerous stunts, but sometimes they have to suffer heavy consequences for doing so.

By the way, what do you think after watching this stunt video of Papa Ki Pari, do write in the comment box.