Arunachal: FAM Tour of Bhutan Tourism stakeholders and officials in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- In order to encourage tourist promotion and development between neighbouring countries, a group of 15-member from Chhukha District of Bhutan comprising of Official and Stakeholder has visited Arunachal Pradesh on a FAM tour under the caption “Friends of Arunachal Pradesh” w.e.f. 22nd Dec to 30th Dec 2023.

The main objectives of the FAM tour are enabling bilateral flatform in understanding about the diversified culture of one region to another with due emphasize on responsible tourism. The tour itinerary consisted of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

In its first leg of the tour to West Kameng and Tawang, the team comprising of 15 members along with local stakeholders and concern District Tourism Officers explored the popular tourist destinations viz. Tippi Orchid Park in West Kameng and also visited the War Memorial, Tawang Monastery and Sela Pass in Tawang.

On its second leg of the tour in Seppa, they visited the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko and interacted with students and school management committee where they praised its major role in the preservation and promotion of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous culture and traditions. Later, a mutual study session with stakeholders of Bana area and tourism officials was conducted at Bana tourist Lodge.

Meanwhile the fourth leg of the FAM tour was sent off to Ziro enroute Tenga and Papu Valley. At Ziro, they visited local homestays, tourist sites and had an interaction programme with the stakeholders under the banner of Ngunu Ziro.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

On its final leg, the group stayed at Chyullu Village in Yazali to have on the system of community-based tourism.

The tour ended in Itanagar where an interaction with the stakeholders based in Itanagar was held at TS Homestay located at model Village followed by cultural program and dinner. Smti. Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director Tourism along with DTO Papum Pare and President APTOA Shri Tapan Gab have attended the farewell program.