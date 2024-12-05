ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tezu to Itanagar flight service starts

This new direct air link between Tezu and Holongi/Itanagar represents a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity.

TEZU- The District Administration of Lohit, led by Rebecca Tayeng, ADC Tezu, along with Habung Moda, CO (HQ), Tomo Gamlin, DFCSO, Nyatum Doke, DIPRO, and other officials, extended a warm welcome to the maiden flight from Holongi/Itanagar that arrived in Tezu, Lohit District today.

This new direct air link between Tezu and Holongi/Itanagar represents a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity. The flight service is expected to provide greater convenience for local residents and businesses, reducing travel time to key destinations.

Beyond its practical benefits, the service is also poised to stimulate economic growth, particularly by boosting tourism in the district, which is renowned for its scenic beauty, rich cultural heritage, and potential for adventure tourism.

The introduction of this route is viewed as a crucial step in improving infrastructure and fostering greater regional integration, opening up new opportunities for the people of Lohit.

The DO228 flight will operate twice a week with the following schedule:

Tuesday and thursday

  • Departure from Holongi/Itanagar at 10:05 AM, arriving in Tezu at 11:10 AM.
  • Departure from Tezu at 11:30 AM, arriving in Holongi/Itanagar at 12:30 PM

