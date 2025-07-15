Arunachal: Indian Army Inaugurates Open Gym in Namsing Village Under Operation Sadbhavna

PASIGHAT( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a heartening move to uplift rural health infrastructure and promote community wellness, the Indian Army today formally inaugurated an Open Gym in Namsing village, under Mebo Sub-Division, East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The project, implemented under Operation Sadbhavna, was handed over to the local community in a vibrant ceremony attended by villagers, students, local leaders, and ex-servicemen.

IAF Group Captain (Retd.) Mohonto Pangging Pao, a native of the village, graced the occasion alongside Gaon Burahs, elders, students, and Army personnel, making it a truly memorable community event.

Operation Sadbhavna: Strengthening Trust Through Service

Operation Sadbhavna—launched by the Indian Army in 1998—seeks to build bridges with local populations in conflict-affected and remote areas through welfare and development projects. While it was initiated in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, its ethos of peace, goodwill, and empowerment continues to resonate across India, including in the Northeast.

A Gift of Health and Togetherness

The Open Gym facility is envisioned as a center for physical fitness and communal well-being, especially for youth. Designed with a variety of outdoor equipment, the gym will help promote a healthy lifestyle, discipline, and fitness culture among rural populations.

“This gym is not just for fitness—it’s a place where people of all ages can come together and share a common bond of health and harmony,” said an army official present at the event.

Green Initiative: Tree Plantation Drive

To mark the occasion, a tree plantation drive was also held with enthusiastic participation from students, villagers, and Army personnel. The drive aimed at spreading environmental awareness and fostering a culture of sustainability in the region.

Enduring Gratitude and Community Partnership

Villagers warmly expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for their continued support in the region through past Sadbhavna efforts—ranging from medical camps and educational support to civic infrastructure development. Residents credited the Army with transforming the socio-economic landscape of Namsing and neighboring areas.

The inauguration of the Open Gym is a testament to the Indian Army’s holistic approach to nation-building, extending beyond security to health, education, and environment—strengthening ties between the armed forces and the people they serve.