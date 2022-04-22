Bring latest technologies to make Arunachal roads sustainable: Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday urged the road construction agencies, engineers to bring in the latest technologies to make roads in Arunachal Pradesh sustainable.

He further urged upon the local engineers to shoulder the responsibility of building good quality roads in the state, while citing that a major chunk of engineers are our own local engineers who are aware of the local conditions and situations.

The Dy Chief Minister, who was addressing at the inaugural function of the two-day seminar on ‘Design & construction of sustainable road and bridge in hill roads’ at DK Convention Centre here today, said, “If we are not doing good then we are doing bad to ourselves”, and urged upon the engineers to take optimum benefits from the seminar.

“ We need to revive the work culture of the CPWD’s days ” said Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein.

He urged the local engineers of the State Govt Departments to earn knowledge from the deliberation from experts from various road constructing agencies like MORTH, BRO and members of Indian Roads Congress.

Agreeing to the fact that the road design and construction of road in Arunachal Pradesh have to face lots of challenges due to tough terrains, landslides prone areas, loose soils & sinking zones. Saying, “Sustainability is the key point”, he urged upon them to bring in the latest technologies to make the roads in Arunachal Pradesh sustainable. He advised them to take optimum time in designing and preparation of DPR but to execute the works in scheduled time once it is sanctioned.

He also requested the eminent personalities to make maximum deliberations on Arunachal’s perspectives and urged them to come up with a policy out of the deliberations which would be adopted by the State Govt. He further advocated for forming a State’s policy on maintenance of road saying, “it is high time Arunachal Pradesh should have a Maintenance Policy as without maintenance road will definitely get damage over the years”.

On the occasion, S K Nirmal, ADG(Nodal), MORTH & Secretary general, Indian Road Congress, Commissioner PWD, Kaling Tayeng and Chief Engineer (SID&P), Tayu Gara also spoke.

In two day’s seminar, deliberations on various topics like ‘General Concept, Planning & Govt Policies for Hill Roads by MORTH’, ‘Planning, Survey, Investigation & Design of Hill Roads’, ‘Construction & Maintenance of Hill Roads’, ‘Disaster Mitigation & Tunnels for Hill Roads’ and ‘Road Safety & Asset Management for Hill Roads’, Bridges & Cross Drainage Structures for Hill Roads’, etc. will be presented by the eminent speakers.