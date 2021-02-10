Itanagar: IMC mayor assures sanitation workers of solving their grievances

ITANAGAR- Keeping in view on the selfless and handwork of sanitation workers and other staff, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang today conducted a meeting will all the sanitation workers and other staff of IMC today.

Sanitation workers, clerical staff, Deputy Mayor B Basang, Commissioner-IMC C Chukhu, FAO-IMC Mame Garu and Corporators attended the meeting.

After hearing the grievances of the sanitation workers and other staff of IMC, Mayor assured to extend all possible support to resolve their grievances. ‘This meeting has been convened to know the ground reality and grievances of ground workers of IMC.

You are the backbone of the Corporation that need full support to make Itanagar a clean, green and peaceful capital’ said Mayor while adding that we are still in initial stage and need to know many things that’s why this meeting has been called.

‘I May not give 100% but I can assure you that I will atleast try my best to solve issues upto 40% in the next six months, however for that I need equal corporation from the sanitation workers and other staff of IMC; asserted Phassang.

He further stated we all should work together as a team from top to bottom and if anyone feels that he/she can’t give his effort, may leave the corporation, so that enthusiastic person can join the team for the betterment of the Itanagar (IMC).

Mayor further informed that a committee will form to draft the roadmap to resolve the grievances of the sanitation workers and other Staff. The team IMC will also meet Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein soon and apprised them about the grievances of IMC staff as well as other genuine issues.

He also advised the staff to refrain from any kind of corruption activities and provide good service to the public. Mayor also assured that such meetings will be organized in days to come so that there should be transparency and a good working atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner –IMC also shared their views and manpower as well s other steps being taken by the IMC for the welfare of its sanitation workers and other staff.

Earlier, Sanitation workers and clerical staff of IMC shared their grievances on a meager salary, job security and most importantly on irregular salary. They also claimed that since many months they haven’t received their pending salary.