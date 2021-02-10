Arunachal: Kimin firing incident,  accused arrested, investigation continue

YUPIA- The Kimin police have arrested one person in connection with the recent firing incident at BM restaurant in Kimin town.

It must be recall here that ” On Monday evening two persons namely Jayanta Tanti (Restaurant Manager) and Shiva Mollick worker were fired upon at Restaurant at by a person wearing a mask. Both the victims are currently out of danger and undergoing treatment at TRIHMS, Naharlagun. Informed an official.

Talking to press here on Wednesday Dr Neelam Nega, SP Papum Pare informed that one person identified as Ngurang Taluk has been arrested on Tuesday evening and he has confessed to the crime.

“The accused had a personal grudge with Jayanta Tanti and wanted to harm him. He bought a country made revolver for the crime,” informed SP.

Further investigation is still needed to reveal all information, SP said.

On the issue of shifting of the check gate from Bazar to the nearby police station, the SP said ” local police officials have cited several reasons for the move and he has asked them to give in writing in this regard.

“Temporary check post was belonged to the forest department. The Kimin police told me that the forest department has been pressurizing them to vacate it. The Bazar people also wanted the same. Moreover there is a parking problem,” said SP.