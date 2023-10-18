Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including 2 police personnel arrested by Ziro police

ZIRO- The Ziro Police team of lower Subansiri district arrested three drug peddlers, including two police personnel and one consumer under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra. The arrest was made after the receipt of credible information that one Chiging Tachang alias Tomo was peddling drugs in Paraline.

Acting on the tip, a team led by Insp. Hage Loder and comprising SI(P) K.Yigam,J.Yomcha , ASI P.Novin and H/c Buru Tath, reached the suspect’s residence and found Chiging Tachang alias Tomo along with constable Padi Doley who is a police personnel in Ziro, thereafter made a thorough search in presence of executive magistrate and recovered 9 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 13.13 gms.

During interrogation Tomo revealed that he had procured the contrabands from one Joram Tama.

Accordingly the team intercepted Tama at Pai gate, Hapoli and seized 33 plastic vials containing suspected heroin with a total weight of 46.33 gms.

Furthermore while in detention Chiging Tomo was contacted by one Kekho Rangwang who offered to provide 2 vials of suspected heroin.

Kekho who is also a constable in Ziro Police was consequently arrested. It was revealed that he had been involved in drug peddling for some time now.

As a result a case was registered under appropriate sections of NDPS Act was registered.

A total of four individuals including two police personnel were arrested.