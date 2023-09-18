ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: West Siang Police arrests two drug peddlers

The accused has been arrested and remanded to police custody, SP said in a release.

AALO ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The West Siang District police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers namely Mikjum Ete and Raju Vishkarma vide Aalo PS case No. 57/23 U/S 21(b)/27 (a) of NDPS Act and seized 10.54 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

On dated 17.09.23 an information was received from a reliable source that one person Mikjum Ete along with his friends Raju Vishkarma were transporting contraband drug items in a Maruti car (Alto) bearing registration AR/01Q/5821 en-route towards Aalo via Likabali-Aalo road.

On receiving the information, SP Aalo, Abhimanyu Poswal, IPS constituted a police team comprising of Inspector Duto Bagra, OC PS Aalo, SI (P) Moli Kamdak, SI(P) Lakhi Mena, SI(P) Likha John, H/C S.K Singh, Ct. B. Ingo, Ct. T. Taikam, Ct M. Hemi and Ct. N.Ori.

Under the close supervision of SP Aalo the police team led by Inspector Duto Bagra conducted Naka at Darka Bridge near Darka village along with Executive Magistrate Maryom Karlo and a team of PAYWA (Paktu Aao Youth Welfare Association).

At 2215 hrs, the said vehicle was intercepted and the occupants namely Mikjum Ete and Raju Vishkarma were apprehended and during body search, one pack of polythene in a soap case containing suspected heroin weighing 10.54 grams were recovered and seized. Also two nos of Mobile handsets and a vehicle were seized.

Accordingly, a case has been registered vide Aalo PS Case No. 57/23 U/S 21(b)/27 (a) of NDPS Act. The accused has been arrested and remanded to police custody, SP said in a release.

