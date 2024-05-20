ADVERTISEMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Itanagar police arrested suspect in check forgery case of Rs 35 lakh

The breakthrough came on 18 May, when Kaushik Das was tracked in Guwahati through technical surveillance.

Last Updated: May 20, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR: Itanagar police on May 20 arrested a suspect on charges of fraud and check forgery of Rs 35 lakh. The arrested person has been identified as Kaushik Das.

After lodging a complaint on February 8, by Techi Niglo, a resident of Ganga village about unauthorized transfers from his SBI bank account, a case was registered at Chimpu police station and sub-inspector SK Jha was assigned for investigation.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh confirmed that investigative efforts led to the recovery and seizure of the check leaf missing from Niglo’s check book at the SBI Ganga branch.

Further evidence also included a letter pad belonging to M/s Hita Enterprises, which was found in the possession of the suspect, which he used to forge the signatures of Niglo.

“Investigation revealed that the fraudulent check was presented at SBI Ganga branch, as a result of which Rs 35 lakh was deposited into the HDFC account of Trideep Saikia at Biswanath Chariali branch,” SP Singh said.

Subsequently, part of the funds were again transferred to another SBI account, cash and Rs 20 lakh was transferred to M/s Kuntla Filling Station owned by Rajeev Das.

Kaushik Das along with Trideep Saikia and Rajeev Das were identified as the prime suspects.

Initial efforts to trace Kaushik and Saikia failed as they had gone into hiding, while Rajib Das failed to cooperate with the police despite obtaining interim bail from the High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench.

To prevent further withdrawal,  Rs 22 lakh were frozen till  were returned to the complainant account.

The breakthrough came on 18 May, when Kaushik Das was tracked in Guwahati through technical surveillance.

A team led by SI Jha under the supervision of Chimpu police station in-charge Dwarka Gandhi and Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi successfully arrested Kaushik from 6 Mile area of Guwahati.

“Kaushik has been sent to police custody for further questioning to identify and arrest his accomplices,” SP Singh said.

