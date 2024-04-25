Arunachal: IRBn Constable, his minor son arrested for Alleged Murder of 22-Year-Old man

ITANAGAR- A IRBn constable and his minor son have been apprehended for the alleged murder of a man identified as Manish Kumar in Chimpu, Itanagar, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mohan Roy, a 38-year-old constable of the 1st IRBn, and his son were arrested following an investigation lodged by the deceased’s father, Ashok Kumar.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on April 23 at Chimpu’s government middle school, where the father-son duo assaulted Manish Kumar with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries in the deceased’s body. Despite being rushed to R.K. Mission Hospital in Itanagar, Manish Kumar tragically succumbed to his injuries, leading to his death.

The incident, stemming from a purported love triangle and the motive behind the attack is believed to be a previous romantic involvement between the deceased and the daughter of the accused.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Chimpu Police Station, leading to the swift arrest of both accused individuals on the same day.

During interrogation, Mohan Roy confessed to the crime, leading the police to recover the murder weapon (a knife) and blood-stained clothing.

The minor son admitted to his involvement in front of the District Probation Officer and confessed to having disposed of the clothes he was wearing during the incident at his house.

Both the accused and his son sustained injuries during the altercation, with Roy being bitten by the victim while struggling.

Police reports also revealed that witnesses who accompanied the deceased to the hospital disclosed that Manish Kumar had revealed the names of the attackers before his death.

Currently, Mohan Rai is detained at Jully Jail, while his minor son has been placed in an observation home, pending further legal proceedings.