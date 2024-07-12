Arunachal: Drug Peddler Apprehended in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun police apprehended a drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession on Thursday, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

Based on reliable information that a local individual was in possession of heroin and selling it in Prem Nagar, Veterinary Colony, Naharlagun, a police team was mobilized. The team, led by Inspector K. Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station , and Sub-Inspector Binod Singh, accompanied by EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath, left for the location.

Upon arrival, the team intercepted an individual identified as Vijay Parang alias Vijay Rikum, aged 30 years, from Rikum Village, of East Kameng. Vijay currently resides in Polo Colony, Naharlagun.

He was asked to cooperate with the police team for a personal search, which he accepted after being issued a notice under Section 50 of the NDPS Act. Upon personal search, 7 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 8.5 grams and a used syringe recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Vijay admitted to being a drug peddler and selling drugs in Naharlagun. Following his lead, the police team raided his house in Polo Colony, Naharlagun, and recovered 65 empty plastic vials from his room.

The operation was carried under supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo.

The ICR Naharlagun police continue its efforts to curb drug trafficking and urge the public to report any suspicious activities to help maintain a drug-free community.