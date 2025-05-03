ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Highway Robbery Gang Busted by Banderdewa Police; Four Habitual Offenders Arrested

All four are repeat offenders, with previous cases registered for robbery and theft across various police stations in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Last Updated: 03/05/2025
1 minute read
BANDERDEWA – In a major breakthrough, Banderdewa Police have successfully cracked two highway robbery cases (Case Nos. 06/25 & 08/25) registered under Sections 309(4)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Since January, 2025, multiple reports of robbery were reported along NH-415 at Karsingsa where in the unidentified robbers on two-wheelers chased down the victims and on pretext of checking ILP and other illegal substances, robbed away the hard-earned money from innocent victim on threat by showing dagger.

Following multiple FIRs, SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo formed a dedicated investigation team led by SI Koj Tada under the supervision of SDPO Longdo and OC Kipa Hamak. The team, using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, launched an intensive search.

On May 1, 2025, police intercepted two suspects at Karsingsa during an attempted robbery. One fled, while the other, Patey Bagang (19), of Ganga, Itanagar, was arrested. His confession led to the arrest of three more accused:

  • Tadar Rar (24), resident of 6 Kilo, Itanagar
  • Ngurang Tako (23), resident of Kimin
  • Tabia Kapa (27), resident of Chandan Nagar, Itanagar

SP Gambo lauded the team’s efforts in swiftly solving the cases and reiterated the police department’s commitment to ensuring safety along the region’s highways.

