Arunachal: Nirjuli, Papu Hills Police Nab Drug Peddlers in Separate Raids

NIRJULI / PAPU HILLS – In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, police teams from Nirjuli and Papu Hills Police Stations arrested three suspected drug peddlers in two separate operations under Operation Dawn 2.0, seizing a total of 51.45 grams of suspected heroin.

The first operation was conducted at Dikrong Colony by Nirjuli Police, acting on specific intelligence. The team, led by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and comprising Inspector T.M. Nekam (OC PS Nirjuli), SI G. Tok, Ct(D) Hano Pai, Ct Bikash Kumar, Ct Manoj Gogoi, and Ct Sonam Namgey, intercepted a two-wheeler with two riders.

The suspects were identified as:

Almaz Ali (20), resident of Bedlangkhaili, PS Panbari, Chirang, Assam

Ajaharul Islam (21), resident of Pandhuwa, PS Nowboicha, Lakhimpur, Assam

A personal search led to the recovery of 12 vials and a tobacco container containing suspected heroin weighing 30.42 grams.

In a second, independent operation on the same day, the Papu Hills Police acted on information about drug activity near the Tarajuli Railway Station. The team, led by Inspector Torum Mai (OC PS Papu Hills) along with Inspectors G. Basar, B. Sumnyan, SI A.K. Jha, and Ct P. Halder, apprehended one Roshidul Hoque (27), a resident of Bishnupur, PS Laluk, District North Lakhimpur, Assam, currently residing at Niti Colony, Yupia-II.

Initially, 5 vials of suspected heroin were recovered from him. Based on his disclosure, the police recovered 11 more vials from a hidden location at his residence, totaling 21.03 grams of contraband.

Two separate cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been registered at Nirjuli and Papu Hills Police Stations respectively.

SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, who supervised the operations, praised the efforts of both teams, reaffirming the department’s resolve to tackle drug trafficking and safeguard the community from substance abuse.