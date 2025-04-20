ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Nirjuli, Papu Hills Police Nab Drug Peddlers in Separate Raids

Separate Raids in Dikrong Colony and Yupia-II Yield Over 50g of Suspected Heroin.

Last Updated: 20/04/2025
1 minute read

NIRJULI / PAPU HILLS –  In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, police teams from Nirjuli and Papu Hills Police Stations arrested three suspected drug peddlers in two separate operations under Operation Dawn 2.0, seizing a total of 51.45 grams of suspected heroin.

The first operation was conducted at Dikrong Colony by Nirjuli Police, acting on specific intelligence. The team, led by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and comprising Inspector T.M. Nekam (OC PS Nirjuli), SI G. Tok, Ct(D) Hano Pai, Ct Bikash Kumar, Ct Manoj Gogoi, and Ct Sonam Namgey, intercepted a two-wheeler with two riders.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Four Drug Peddler Arrested, Heroin Seized in Banderdewa

The suspects were identified as:

  • Almaz Ali (20), resident of Bedlangkhaili, PS Panbari, Chirang, Assam
  • Ajaharul Islam (21), resident of Pandhuwa, PS Nowboicha, Lakhimpur, Assam

A personal search led to the recovery of 12 vials and a tobacco container containing suspected heroin weighing 30.42 grams.

Also Read- Stolen Tata Yodha Recovered in Joint Operation by Arunachal and Nagaland Police

In a second, independent operation on the same day, the Papu Hills Police acted on information about drug activity near the Tarajuli Railway Station. The team, led by Inspector Torum Mai (OC PS Papu Hills) along with Inspectors G. Basar, B. Sumnyan, SI A.K. Jha, and Ct P. Halder, apprehended one Roshidul Hoque (27), a resident of Bishnupur, PS Laluk, District North Lakhimpur, Assam, currently residing at Niti Colony, Yupia-II.

Initially, 5 vials of suspected heroin were recovered from him. Based on his disclosure, the police recovered 11 more vials from a hidden location at his residence, totaling 21.03 grams of contraband.

Two separate cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been registered at Nirjuli and Papu Hills Police Stations respectively.

SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, who supervised the operations, praised the efforts of both teams, reaffirming the department’s resolve to tackle drug trafficking and safeguard the community from substance abuse.

Tags
Last Updated: 20/04/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

Arunachal: Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

Arunachal: Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Arunachal: Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Arunachal Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2008 Murder of Two Sisters

Arunachal Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2008 Murder of Two Sisters

Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Three Burglars

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Three Burglars

Arunachal: Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin at Banderdewa Check Gate

Arunachal: Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin at Banderdewa Check Gate

Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Apprehended with Heroin at Banderdewa

Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Apprehended with Heroin at Banderdewa

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Solve Theft Case, Recover Stolen Ornaments Worth Rs 10.5 Lakh

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Solve Theft Case, Recover Stolen Ornaments Worth Rs 10.5 Lakh

Arunachal: Over 22 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Namsai

Arunachal: Over 22 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Namsai

Arunachal: Banderdewa police Arrested Drug Peddler

Arunachal: Banderdewa police Arrested Drug Peddler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button