Arunachal: BJP Holds Workshop on ‘One Nation, One Election’ in Namsai

NAMSAI- In a significant political gathering aimed at promoting key national reforms and strengthening grassroots participation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a workshop on the theme ‘One Nation, One Election’ in Namsai. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of senior leaders, grassroots workers, and office bearers from across the district.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, addressing the gathering, described the “One Nation, One Election” initiative as a transformative measure for enhancing governance efficiency and national unity. He emphasized that simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies would reduce the financial and logistical burden on the state and enable uninterrupted governance.

Mein also stressed the importance of party unity, discipline, and grassroots engagement, especially with the upcoming Panchayat Elections. He urged karyakartas to identify committed candidates and ensure that all government welfare schemes reach every corner of the state. Highlighting the dangers of factionalism, he appealed to members to support official party nominees and maintain internal harmony.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao took the opportunity to discuss several national and state-level issues. He defended the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in the National Herald case, calling it a court-monitored, apolitical investigation. Gao criticized attempts by opposition leaders to politicize the case and divert public attention from allegations of corruption.

He also raised concerns about the management of Waqf Board properties, calling for greater transparency and public oversight. Speaking on state matters, Gao reaffirmed the importance of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (AFRA Act), 1978, emphasizing its role in preserving Arunachal’s unique cultural and religious identity. He clarified that the Act was not against any religion but aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in the region.

Zingnu Namchoom, MLA from Namsai and State General Secretary, reiterated the benefits of One Nation, One Election, emphasizing cost savings, governance continuity, and administrative efficiency. He urged party workers to raise awareness about key issues, including the National Herald case, Waqf Board management, the AFRA Act, and the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He encouraged polling booth-level discussions and suggested leveraging the upcoming PM’s Mann Ki Baat broadcast for public engagement.

State BJP Vice-President Junty Singpho, who served as a resource person, provided a detailed rationale for One Nation, One Election, calling it a path to greater political stability. She emphasized how frequent elections stall development and create unnecessary political noise.

The program also featured District President Ningroo One Miao, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mangcheykhun, ZPMs, mandal presidents, and numerous party karyakartas, signaling widespread support for the party’s strategic initiatives.

The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the values of integrity, unity, and development, both within the party and across Arunachal Pradesh.