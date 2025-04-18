Arunachal: APSSB Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 Registration

APSSB Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has initiated the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, aimed at recruiting candidates for various Group C posts under the state government.

This recruitment drive, announced on April 11, 2025, offers 86 vacancies for graduates, providing a significant opportunity for eligible candidates to secure stable and rewarding careers in administrative and clerical roles across Arunachal Pradesh’s government departments. ( Link for Requirement Notice )

Overview of the Recruitment

The APSSB CGL Examination 2025 targets the filling of 86 Group C posts, specifically for roles such as Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III), Recorder Kanungo, and Upper Division Clerk (UDC). The notification was officially released on April 11, 2025, with the registration window open from April 18 to May 5, 2025.

The written examination is scheduled for June 15, 2025, and a Stenography Proficiency Test for relevant posts will be conducted on May 24, 2025. The recruitment is conducted through the APSSB’s official portal, ensuring a streamlined and transparent application process.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the APSSB CGL 2025, candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. For certain posts like Upper Division Clerk, a minimum 6-month Diploma in Computer Application is required.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age. Age relaxations apply as per government norms for reserved categories.

Nationality: Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Additional Requirements: For posts like Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III), proficiency in stenography is mandatory, assessed through a skill test.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the official notification on the APSSB website (apssb.nic.in) to ensure compliance with all eligibility conditions, as non-fulfillment may lead to cancellation of candidature at any stage.

Vacancy Details

The 86 vacancies are distributed across the following posts: Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III): 8 posts Recorder Kanungo: 1 post Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 77 posts

These positions are categorized under Group C, with a salary range of Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300 per month (Pay Level 4), supplemented by allowances as per government norms. District-wise reservation policies are applicable for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) candidates, ensuring equitable representation.

Application Process

The application process is entirely online and must be completed through the APSSB’s official website apssb.nic.in . The steps are as follows:

Visit the official website and navigate to the “Recruitment” or “Apply Online” section.

Register by providing basic details such as name, email address, and mobile number.

Fill out the application form with accurate personal, educational, and professional details.

Upload required documents, including educational certificates and identity proof.

Pay the application fee: Rs. 200 for general category candidates, Rs. 150 for APST candidates, and no fee for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Submit the application and download the confirmation for future reference.

The registration window closes on May 5, 2025, and candidates are urged to apply early to avoid technical issues.

Examination Structure

The APSSB CGL 2025 selection process comprises two stages:

Written Examination: An objective-type test carrying 200 marks, divided into four sections:

General Awareness (50 marks) General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability (50 marks) Arithmetical & Numerical Ability (50 marks) English Language & Comprehension (50 marks)

The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

Skill Test: Candidates shortlisted from the written exam will undergo a skill test, such as the Stenography Proficiency Test for Personal Assistant posts, scheduled for May 24, 2025.

The final merit list will be based on performance in the written examination, with the skill test being qualifying in nature.

Significance of the Recruitment

The APSSB CGL 2025 recruitment drive is a critical opportunity for graduates in Arunachal Pradesh to secure government jobs with competitive salaries and benefits. The roles, primarily administrative and clerical, offer stability and career growth, making them highly sought-after. The transparent online application process and structured examination pattern ensure fairness and accessibility for all eligible candidates. Additionally, the district-wise reservation for APST candidates promotes inclusivity and supports local talent, aligning with the state’s developmental goals.

Note: Candidates are advised to verify all details on the official APSSB website ( apssb.nic.in ) and critically assess information from various sources to ensure accuracy.