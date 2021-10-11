ArunachalEMPLOYMENT

Arunachal: APPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Conservator of Forest

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)  has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF).

EMPLOYMENT NEWS-  Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)  has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for ACF is November 5.

 AGE LIMIT: 18-32 years as of November 2021.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION: Bachelor’s Degree in Science with at least one of the following subjects:- Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Engineering.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

APPSC will conduct a written examination for eligible candidates. Candidates who secure a minimum of 33% marks in written examination paper and a minimum of 45% of marks out of aggregate total marks in the written examination papers shall be eligible for Viva-voce.

APPLICATION FEE

As per the notice, the examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 100 and Rs 150 is applicable to other candidates.

STEPS TO APPLY FOR APPSC RECRUITMENT 2021:

  • Visit the official website gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration”
  • Register and login to your profile and apply for the post
  • Fill up the details and upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Take a printout for future reference

CLOSING DATE: 05/11/2021 till 1600 hours.

APPLY ONLINE / Read Details

