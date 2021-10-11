Arunachal Employment News : APPSC to recruit 18 Horticulture Development Officers

ADVERTISEMENT

EMPLOYMENT NEWS- “The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC ) invites applications online from the citizens of lndia, for filling up of 18 (eighteen) posts of Horticulture Development Officer (HDO), Group-A (Junior) Horticulture Service, in the Pay Matrix Level-10, Rs.55,100-1,77,500/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible in the Arunachal Pradesh Govt. from time to time under the Department of Horticulture,” the job notice reads.

“Out of 18(eighteen) posts, 14 (fourteen) posts are reserved for APST candidates and 04 (four) posts are unreserved. The vacancy position is subject to variation. Any vacancy/post (s) if received from Horticulture Department will be included and notified before the written examination is held,” it adds.

QUALIFICATION- Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture Science.

AGE LIMIT: A candidate must not be less than 18 years and above 32 years of age as on L9/7L|2O2L. However, upper age limit is relax-able in accordance with the orders issued by the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh from time to time in respect of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe candidates.

CLOSING DATE: 19/11/2021 till 1600 hours.

APPLY ONLINE / Read Details