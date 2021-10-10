Arunachal: Women football tournament begins in Adi Ningroo Village

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- With a purpose to encourage women in sports and to create awareness on drug menace, Aishu Development Society (ADS)of Adi Ningroo, Namsai district organized it’s Women football tournament here at Adi Ningroo Village, Namsai on Sunday.

More than 17 teams of women including students and married women are participating in the.

The event was inaugurated by Indira Thomong Riba Circle Officer Namsai , attended the inaugural event as chief guest. Addressing the gathering She said “I am very much pleased to know that an only women football tournament was been organised by ADS since 2009 in Adi Ningroo Village to encourage women in the filed of sports.

She further added, we all know that our youths now a days are indulging in drug menace , but such events is a positive sign for youths to keep them away from drugs menace. CO, also assured to extend possible support to the organizing committee to organise such events in larger platform.

President, ADS -Yachip Paron informed that since 2009 ADS is organising women football tournament to confer a platform for budding & enthusiastic women players who have zeal for sports.

Due to pandemic, we had to take break from the tournament, but now the situation is getting good, So, we have again started the tournament after getting many request from different women football clubs, she added.

Briefing about the tournament, President informed that the then MLA of Namsai, Nang Sati Mein had suggested to organise such event in collaboration with the Villagers of Adi Ningroo,Namsai.

She also extended gratitude to DCM Chowna Mein, local MLA Chow Zingnu Namchoom ,PRI Leaders and others for supporting the event .

She further urged the Sports Minister to confer support to ADS to make this tournament as state level tournament.

Organizing Secretary of the Tournament, Ying Longkhan informed that more than 17 women teams from different district of Arunachal and Assam are participating in the event. She also informed that, ADS will select the best players from the tournament to form a team that will represent in State level tournament.

We support such events where our women gets equal opportunity’ said Gaon Burah, Adi Ningroo- Boloram Paron. Women are not limited to kitchen only, but should get equal opportunity in every filed ,he said while adding that, the whole villagers supported the event after hearing the idea of organizing the tournament.

Namsai Satsang Women football team defeated the Government Higer Secondary Lathao women team by 2-1 goals in the inaugural match .