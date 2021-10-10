Sports

Arunachal: Women football tournament begins in Adi Ningroo Village

October 10, 2021
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Women football tournament begins in Adi Ningroo Village
ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- With a purpose  to encourage women in sports and to create awareness on drug menace, Aishu Development Society (ADS)of Adi Ningroo, Namsai district  organized it’s Women football tournament here at Adi Ningroo Village, Namsai on Sunday.

More than 17 teams of women including students and married women are participating in the.

The event was inaugurated by Indira Thomong Riba Circle Officer Namsai , attended the inaugural event as chief guest.  Addressing the gathering She said “I am very much pleased to know that an only women  football tournament was been organised by ADS since 2009 in Adi Ningroo Village to encourage women in the filed of sports.

She further added, we all know that our youths now a days  are indulging in drug menace , but such events is a positive sign for youths to keep them away from drugs menace. CO, also assured to extend possible support to the organizing committee to organise such events in larger platform.

President, ADS -Yachip Paron informed that since 2009 ADS is organising women football tournament to confer a platform for budding & enthusiastic  women players who have zeal for  sports.

Due to pandemic, we had to take break from the tournament, but now the situation is getting good, So, we have again started the tournament after getting many request from different women football clubs, she added.

Briefing about the tournament, President informed that the then MLA of Namsai, Nang Sati Mein  had suggested to organise such event in collaboration with the Villagers of Adi Ningroo,Namsai.

She also extended gratitude to DCM Chowna Mein, local MLA Chow Zingnu Namchoom ,PRI Leaders and others for supporting the event .

She further urged the Sports Minister to confer support to ADS to make this tournament as state level  tournament.

Organizing Secretary of the Tournament, Ying Longkhan informed that more than 17 women teams from different district of Arunachal and Assam are participating in the event. She also informed that, ADS will select the best players from the tournament to form a team that will represent in State level tournament.

We support such events where our women gets equal opportunity’ said Gaon Burah, Adi Ningroo- Boloram Paron. Women are not limited to kitchen only, but should get equal opportunity in every filed ,he said while adding that, the whole villagers supported the event after hearing the idea of organizing the tournament.

 Namsai Satsang Women football team defeated the Government Higer Secondary Lathao women team by 2-1 goals in the inaugural match .

Tags
October 10, 2021
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Itanagar: Sports has no caste, creed, and religion, says IMC Mayor Tame Phassang

Itanagar: Sports has no caste, creed, and religion, says IMC Mayor Tame Phassang

September 4, 2021
Arunachal appoints Dinesh Mongia as head coach

Arunachal Pradesh appoints Dinesh Mongia as head coach

September 1, 2021
Itanagar: Talo Mugli launches jersey of Kamle district badminton team

Itanagar: Talo Mugli launches jersey of Kamle district badminton team

August 31, 2021
12 NDRF Itanagar organized “EMCHI OPEN” (Men’s doubles) Lawn Tennis Tournament

12 NDRF Itanagar organized “EMCHI OPEN” (Men’s doubles) Lawn Tennis Tournament

August 26, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina's victory celebrated at his native village in Assam

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina’s victory celebrated at his native village in Assam

August 4, 2021
Tokyo Olympics Games 2021: Arunachal Governor conveys good wishes to Team India

Tokyo Olympics Games 2021: Arunachal Governor conveys good wishes to Team India

July 22, 2021
Arunachal: Governor condoles the demise of Milkha Singh

Arunachal: Governor condoles the demise of Milkha Singh

June 19, 2021
Arunachal: Minister felicitates Mountaineers Tashi Yangjom, Tagit Sorang

Arunachal: Minister felicitates Mountaineers Tashi Yangjom, Tagit Sorang

June 17, 2021
Arunachal: Kamle United Wins First Ever  Kamle Super League Title

Arunachal: Kamle United Wins First Ever  Kamle Super League Title

May 8, 2021
Arunachal: Khandu announces to raise annual grant in aid for the AOA

Arunachal: Khandu announces to raise annual grant in aid for the AOA

May 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!