Arunachal: CDFC Ziro Badminton Tournament wraps up on high note

ZIRO- Ziro is no doubt the hub of tourism and sports and I must admire and appreciate the Apatani people for being so passionate particularly about sports, said Sub-Divisional Officer Kalyani Namchoom here yesterday on Thursday.

While giving away the prizes of the Badminton tournament conducted by Central Dree Festival Committee, Ziro in collaboration with Apatani Badminton Association (ABA) at indoor badminton court here yesterday, chief guest Kalyani said sports is keenly promoted and participated in large number at western belt unlike the eastern belt of the state. How I wish games and sports is also a happening event at eastern belt of our state like Longding, Tirap, Changlang, Namsai, Tezu from which I belong, remarked Namchoom.

Saying sports strengthens and integrates the social fabric of the society, Kalyani congratulated the CDFC Ziro, ABA and the prize winners of the tournament.

Guest of honour and District Planning Officer Joram Tatum informed that the District Administration had pooled in lots of effort and resources in construction and upkeep of the three-court indoor stadium at Hapoli for badminton lovers of the District. ‘I am glad the facility provided by the Govt. is put to good use and utilized optimally by badminton lovers’, the DPO said.

CDFC chairman Nani Tani declared that the badminton tournament would be kept as an ‘annual calendar event’ by CFDC, Ziro henceforth. ‘It is so heartening to see our young boys and girls playing beautiful badminton and I see no reason why the event should not be kept as an annual calendar event, remarked the CDFC chairman.

Chief referee of the tournament Koj Tajang informed that 87 players participated at the 3-day tournament and 93 matches were played in all.

CDFC games and sports secretary Tage Kano Jr. and CDFC assistant general secretary Tage Laling also spoke on the occasion appreciating the players and technical assistants who had come from nook and corner of the state to take part in the tourney to display their badminton skills.

WINERS and RUNNERS UP

In the under-13 girl’s singles match, Gyati Biinya was the winner and Racho Byantu runners up while in under 13-boys single Pura Diibo was the winner and Pura Sancha runners up.

In open men’s single, Dani Tanyang was winner and Michi Buker runners up while in doubles, Dani Tanyang and Duyu Tubin were the winner and Tage Khoda and Kime Takar runners up.

In open women’s single, Khoda Punya was the winner and Gyati Biinya runners up, while in doubles Khoda Punya and Dani Diilyang were the winner and Gyati Biinya and Michi Chimi runners up.

In veteran men’s single, Michi Buker was the winner and Tailang Tatung runners up while in doubles Michi Buker and Tailang Tatung were the winner and Mihin Tapin and Nani Nobin runners up.

In the super-veteran men’s single, Bamin Laji was the winner and Hibu Bath runners up while in doubles Gyati Kacho and Bamin Laji were the winner and Dr. Subu Habung and Hibu Dante were the runners up.