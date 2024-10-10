ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Mental Health Camp held at RGU

The first activity of the day was an Awareness Talk............

Last Updated: October 10, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Mental Health Camp held at RGU

ITANAGAR-   Prof. S.K. Nayak Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University formally opened the first mental health camp and observed the various activities of camp offered by Dept. of Psychology, Rajiv Gandhi University.

The Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, Dr. N.T. Rikam, observed, commending the initiative and highlighting the significance of the camp.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The first activity of the day was an Awareness Talk delivered by Dr. Sandeep and other faculty of the department, focusing on the mental health challenges faced by employees in various workplace settings.

His interactions highlighted common mental health issues such as how to maintain mental hygiene, burnout, stress, anxiety, and depression, with a particular emphasis on the need for interventions to create healthier work environments.

Also Read- Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple school, college girls

Following the talk, four interactive stalls were set up in front of the Social Sciences Building, offering various mental health services first free Psychological Testing for all the employees and students by given the opportunity to assess their mental health through a series of tests and performing activities.

Secondly Handwriting Analysis aimed to analyze participants’ handwriting to offer insights into their personality traits and potential mental health issues.

Third activity includes Free Counselling Services for all employees and students which offer one-on-one counselling sessions was set up to provide confidential and professional advice to participants.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum and Dhami in house

Fourth activity includes expressio-2024 in which participant express freely themselves in various form.

In addition to these services, a creative activity encouraged participants to write positive affirmations and common mental health challenges on large boards as a collective gesture to raise awareness and foster solidarity around mental health issues.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, research scholars, and faculty members, who all contributed to making the day a resounding success.

Tags
Last Updated: October 10, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Nirmala Sitharaman hands over 50 bicycles to girl students

Nirmala Sitharaman hands over 50 bicycles to girl students

Arunachal: Gauhati High Court expresses concern over deplorable condition of NH 415

Arunachal: Gauhati High Court expresses concern over deplorable condition of NH 415

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Attends Review Meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Attends Review Meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Arunachal: Union Finance minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union Finance minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Khandu Congratulates MLA Rode Bui Ji, for achieving over 101% target of making new BJP members, from his constituency

Arunachal: Khandu Congratulates MLA Rode Bui Ji, for achieving over 101% target of making new BJP members, from his constituency

Arunachal: Swachhata campaign continue in ICR

Arunachal: Swachhata campaign continue in ICR

Arunachal: Poma Panchayat Youth, YMCR team up to clean Poma River

Arunachal: Poma Panchayat Youth, YMCR team up to clean Poma River

First Dekho Apna Desh, Visiting foreign countries should be second agenda; Arunachal CM

First Dekho Apna Desh, Visiting foreign countries should be second agenda; Arunachal CM

Arunachal: RGU Joins 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' with Street Plays on Waste Management

Arunachal: RGU Joins ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ with Street Plays on Waste Management

Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button