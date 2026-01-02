Arunachal: Governor Shares New Year Vision with CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, where the two leaders exchanged New Year greetings and discussed the state’s developmental priorities.

During the meeting, the Governor shared his broad vision for Arunachal Pradesh for the New Year, emphasising a balanced and inclusive approach to development. He identified education, health, hydropower and tourism as the four key pillars driving the state’s progress, describing them as the “four wheels” essential for sustainable growth.

Highlighting the importance of investing in the future, Governor Parnaik called for a strong focus on youth development and capacity building, aligning state-level efforts with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. He said empowering young people through education, skill development and opportunities would be central to Arunachal Pradesh’s long-term progress.

The Governor also briefed the Chief Minister on his recent engagements with the Vice President of India, the Chief of Defence Staff, and discussions held during a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan. He underlined the relevance of these interactions to the state’s strategic interests and developmental planning.

Chief Minister Khandu, in turn, apprised the Governor of various ongoing developmental initiatives across districts. He shared feedback from his recent district tours and his participation in the Dong Sunrise Festival, highlighting grassroots-level progress, public outreach and efforts to promote inclusive growth and cultural heritage across the state.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to working together for peace, progress and the overall well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.