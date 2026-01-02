North East

India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper to Run Guwahati–Kolkata

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will operate between Kamakhya and Howrah, enhancing overnight rail connectivity between Assam and West Bengal.

Last Updated: 02/01/2026
2 minutes read
GUWAHATI-  India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will operate between Kamakhya in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting held at Rail Bhawan, the minister said that all trials, testing and certification processes for the new-generation sleeper train have been successfully completed. He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service later this month.

The launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train marks a significant milestone for Indian Railways, introducing a modern, semi-high-speed overnight passenger service. Designed for a maximum speed potential of up to 180 kmph, the train combines faster travel with enhanced sleeper-class amenities aimed at improving comfort, safety and operational efficiency on long-distance night journeys.

Highlighting future plans, Vaishnaw said that 2026 would be a year of major reforms for Indian Railways, with a strong focus on passenger-centric initiatives. He noted that the train features an ergonomic interior design, advanced safety systems and region-specific onboard catering. According to the minister, passengers will be offered authentic Assamese and Bengali cuisines, adding a cultural dimension to the travel experience.

The minister also said that fares for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train would be significantly lower than airline fares on comparable routes, while still including meals, making it a cost-effective option for overnight travel.

The 16-coach rake has a total passenger capacity of 823, comprising 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, four AC 2-Tier coaches and one First AC coach. Passenger-oriented features include ergonomically designed cushioned berths, advanced suspension systems for smoother rides, noise-reduction technology, automatic doors with vestibules and a modern Passenger Information System.

Special provisions have been made for Divyangjan passengers, along with contemporary toilets and advanced disinfectant technology to enhance hygiene and accessibility. Safety features include the Kavach automatic train protection system, emergency passenger talk-back units and a state-of-the-art driver cab equipped with advanced controls.

Officials said the service will significantly enhance connectivity between Assam and West Bengal, benefiting districts such as Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal. Improved rail connectivity is expected to support regional mobility, trade, tourism and broader socio-economic development.

The introduction of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train underscores Indian Railways’ emphasis on innovation, indigenous engineering and passenger-focused modernisation of the rail network.

