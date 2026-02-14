Arunachal Governor Addresses ‘Dynamic Frontier’ Seminar

DINJAN ( Assam ) The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), participated in the seminar titled “Arunachal Pradesh – India’s Dynamic Frontier” held at the Headquarters 2 Mountain Division in Dinjan on February 13 and 14, presenting a comprehensive overview of the State’s strategic significance, border challenges, and development trajectory.

Delivering the keynote address, the Governor said that security and development are deeply interconnected in a frontier state like Arunachal Pradesh. He described the State as both a strategic buffer and a region of immense cultural, human and economic potential, emphasising that progress in one domain cannot be achieved without the other.

Highlighting the complexities along international borders, Parnaik spoke about the Indo-Myanmar frontier, where cultural ties and traditional mobility intersect with security concerns. He noted that while the Free Movement Regime historically supported local livelihoods, it also created vulnerabilities that prompted policy reviews. Along the northern frontier, he referred to China’s long-term strategy involving infrastructure expansion and narrative shaping, stressing the need for a coordinated response combining security, development, diplomacy and community engagement.

Advocating a “whole-of-nation approach,” the Governor said addressing both external threats and internal developmental challenges requires coordinated efforts among government agencies, security institutions and civil society. He added that strengthening security fosters stability and confidence, while inclusive development creates opportunity and resilience for border communities.

The seminar brought together defence experts, former military commanders, academics and policy analysts to discuss geopolitical trends and regional dynamics. Former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd.) spoke on operational realities and strategic considerations, while Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd.), Director General of the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, addressed China’s strategic posture along the Arunachal frontier.

Former ambassador Phunchok Stobdan explored historical and cultural linkages between Arunachal and Tibet, while military historian Shiv Kunal Verma discussed eco-tourism and environmental potential in the region. Other speakers included representatives from research institutions, academia and former civil servants.

The Governor also highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s role in advancing India’s Act East Policy and aligning development goals with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He noted that platforms such as the seminar are important for informed dialogue and forward-looking policy discussions, particularly in an evolving regional security environment.