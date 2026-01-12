Arunachal: Governor Highlights Strategic Role of 17 Mountain Division

GANGTOK- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), on Monday interacted with officers and personnel of all ranks of the 17 Mountain Division on the occasion of its 65th Raising Day at the Army Cantonment in Gangtok.

Addressing the Sainik Sammelan, the Governor emphasised that the 17 Mountain Division carries a serious and historic responsibility as the guardian of the North Eastern Region and as the sentinel of the Siliguri Corridor, one of the country’s most strategically sensitive frontiers. He underlined the importance of maintaining high levels of operational readiness in a complex and evolving security environment.

Referring to the post–Operation Sindoor scenario, Parnaik urged officers and troops to embrace technology as a force multiplier. He highlighted the growing operational relevance of artificial intelligence, drones, modern surveillance systems, cyber capabilities and other emerging technologies in contemporary warfare.

The Governor also stressed the need for agility, innovation, continuous learning and effective perception management. He called upon the Division to further strengthen people-centric initiatives such as Operation Sadbhavana and Military–Civil Fusion, stating that winning hearts and minds is as important as securing terrain.

Commending the 17 Mountain Division for its illustrious legacy, the Governor praised its professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty. He paid tribute to the Division’s historic contributions, including its roles during the World Wars, the liberation of Goa, the merger of Sikkim with the Union of India, and its steadfast conduct during engagements at Nathu La, Cho La and Doklam.

Expressing confidence in the officers and troops, Parnaik said that the Armed Forces and the people of India repose complete trust in their courage, discipline and moral strength. He stated that the Division would continue to uphold its legacy, meet future challenges with resolve and contribute to national security and the vision of a strong, secure and self-reliant Viksit Bharat.

The Governor conveyed his best wishes to all ranks, veterans and families of the Division and urged them to always place the nation before self while marching forward with courage and unwavering faith in the Tricolour.

Recalling his own tenure as the Division Commander, Parnaik spoke about landmark initiatives such as the opening of the Nathu La Pass for trade in 2006 and the Division’s ongoing role in promoting development, tourism and community welfare in Sikkim. He also placed on record his appreciation for the General Officer Commanding, Maj Gen Mahipal Singh Rathore, and all ranks for the meticulous planning and dignified conduct of the Raising Day Sammelan.